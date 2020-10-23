Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) last month volatility was 9.91%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) open the trading on October 22, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 18.48% to $2.50. During the day, the stock rose to $3.08 and sunk to $2.11 before settling in for the price of $2.11 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NVFY posted a 52-week range of $0.66-$3.09.

The company of the Consumer Cyclical sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -25.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -20.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -217.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $5.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $3.46 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.55 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.60.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 32 employees. It has generated 686,977 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -191,771. The stock had 0.65 Receivables turnover and 0.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +5.88, operating margin was -26.37 and Pretax Margin of -26.77.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 37.62%, in contrast to 1.70% institutional ownership.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -27.92 while generating a return on equity of -8.71.

Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -217.20%.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ: NVFY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.85.

In the same vein, NVFY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12.

Technical Analysis of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY)

[Nova LifeStyle Inc., NVFY] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.81% While, its Average True Range was 0.28.

Raw Stochastic average of Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.48%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 88.97% that was lower than 128.26% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.