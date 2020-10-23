Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.99

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) started the day on October 22, 2020, with a price increase of 2.31% at $83.63. During the day, the stock rose to $85.00 and sunk to $81.325 before settling in for the price of $81.74 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OMCL posted a 52-week range of $54.24-$94.85.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.66 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $73.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.74.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2700 employees. It has generated 332,232 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 22,718. The stock had 4.14 Receivables turnover and 0.77 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +48.71, operating margin was +8.73 and Pretax Margin of +8.24.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. Omnicell Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.00%, in contrast to 99.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 16, this organization’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 13,743 shares at the rate of 75.64, making the entire transaction reach 1,039,501 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 240,548. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 15, Company’s Chairman, President and CEO sold 1,400 for 75.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 105,009. This particular insider is now the holder of 254,291 in total.

Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +6.84 while generating a return on equity of 8.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

Omnicell Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.50% and is forecasted to reach 2.96 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Omnicell Inc. (OMCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $73.88, and its Beta score is 0.99. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.85.

In the same vein, OMCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.96 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.81 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 64.35% While, its Average True Range was 2.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.67% that was lower than 32.52% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.