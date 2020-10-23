The key reasons why Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) is -6.08% away from 52-week high?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 22, 2020, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) had a quiet start as it plunged -4.86% to $1300.29. During the day, the stock rose to $1,313.98 and sunk to $1,253.885 before settling in for the price of $1366.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CMG posted a 52-week range of $415.00-$1384.46.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 103.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $27.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $27.56 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $36.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1,276.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1,004.82.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 83000 employees. It has generated 67,306 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,219. The stock had 65.51 Receivables turnover and 1.34 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.64, operating margin was +8.72 and Pretax Margin of +8.20.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 94.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01, this organization’s Chairman, CEO sold 914 shares at the rate of 1053.85, making the entire transaction reach 963,219 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,079. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05, Company’s Director sold 517 for 1059.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 547,570. This particular insider is now the holder of 71,689 in total.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.35) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +6.27 while generating a return on equity of 22.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 103.40% and is forecasted to reach 21.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 24.42% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE: CMG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 38.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $144.32, and its Beta score is 1.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.49. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 98.89.

In the same vein, CMG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.01, a figure that is expected to reach 3.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 21.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., CMG]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.61 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 75.31% While, its Average True Range was 41.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.96%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 28.57% that was lower than 30.84% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.