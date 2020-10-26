Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.42

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: CDR) open the trading on October 23, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 7.37% to $1.02. During the day, the stock rose to $1.11 and sunk to $0.9503 before settling in for the price of $0.95 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CDR posted a 52-week range of $0.53-$3.69.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Real Estate sector firm’s annual sales growth was -0.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -39.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 5.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $77.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $84.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.8569, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2902.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 74 employees. It has generated 1,963,230 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 7,000. The stock had 6.58 Receivables turnover and 0.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +35.43, operating margin was +5.21 and Pretax Margin of +1.08.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the REIT – Retail industry. Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.69%, in contrast to 63.90% institutional ownership.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.06) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +0.36 while generating a return on equity of 0.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 5.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 11.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -39.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: CDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.02.

In the same vein, CDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR)

[Cedar Realty Trust Inc., CDR] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.93% While, its Average True Range was 0.0590.

Raw Stochastic average of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 29.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 33.25% that was lower than 55.25% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.