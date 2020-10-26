Ciena Corporation (CIEN) volume hits 1.36 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on October 23, 2020, Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) started slowly as it slid -0.60% to $41.24. During the day, the stock rose to $41.70 and sunk to $40.77 before settling in for the price of $41.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CIEN posted a 52-week range of $30.58-$61.51.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 44.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 80.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $154.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $153.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $47.48.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 6383 employees. It has generated 559,632 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 39,705. The stock had 4.33 Receivables turnover and 0.93 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.56, operating margin was +10.49 and Pretax Margin of +8.77.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Communication Equipment industry. Ciena Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 92.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 19, this organization’s SVP Finance, CFO sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 42.00, making the entire transaction reach 84,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 322,293. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 15, Company’s SVP, Networking Platforms sold 1,700 for 41.52, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,584. This particular insider is now the holder of 78,742 in total.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 7/30/2020, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.82) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +7.09 while generating a return on equity of 12.36. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.49 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 80.40% and is forecasted to reach 2.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 44.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ciena Corporation (CIEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.08, and its Beta score is 0.83. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.58.

In the same vein, CIEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ciena Corporation (CIEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Ciena Corporation, CIEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.47 million was lower the volume of 2.14 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.20% While, its Average True Range was 1.01.

Raw Stochastic average of Ciena Corporation (CIEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.04%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 18.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.29% that was lower than 54.76% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.