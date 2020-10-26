Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $4.00: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 23, 2020, Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) set off with pace as it heaved 2.21% to $2.77. During the day, the stock rose to $2.915 and sunk to $2.69 before settling in for the price of $2.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HLX posted a 52-week range of $0.99-$10.00.

The company of the Energy sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -7.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -27.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 98.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.03 million, simultaneously with a float of $141.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $406.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.00.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 1650 employees. It has generated 455,702 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 34,721. The stock had 5.97 Receivables turnover and 0.30 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +19.15, operating margin was +9.86 and Pretax Margin of +8.72.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 85.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 12, this organization’s PRESIDENT & CEO bought 210,000 shares at the rate of 1.79, making the entire transaction reach 375,900 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,071,844. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 13, Company’s EVP and COO sold 11,740 for 9.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 110,004. This particular insider is now the holder of 253,342 in total.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.01) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +7.62 while generating a return on equity of 3.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 98.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE: HLX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.22. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.89, and its Beta score is 3.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 41.50.

In the same vein, HLX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc., HLX]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.03 million was inferior to the volume of 3.18 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.22.

Raw Stochastic average of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 51.72% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.31% that was lower than 86.21% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.