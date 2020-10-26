Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $8.61M

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) started the day on October 23, 2020, with a price decrease of -2.39% at $0.94. During the day, the stock rose to $0.96 and sunk to $0.8811 before settling in for the price of $0.96 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDEX posted a 52-week range of $0.28-$3.98.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 86.70% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -135.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $237.30 million, simultaneously with a float of $198.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $228.46 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.0645, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.9378.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. Ideanomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 2.40% institutional ownership.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -135.10%.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 27.86.

In the same vein, IDEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.14.

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX), its last 5-days Average volume was 10.85 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 13.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.63% While, its Average True Range was 0.0833.

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.73%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 29.93% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 64.72% that was lower than 170.96% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.