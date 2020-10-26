IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) EPS is poised to hit 1.13 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on October 23, 2020, IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) started slowly as it slid -6.48% to $12.77. During the day, the stock rose to $13.84 and sunk to $12.34 before settling in for the price of $13.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IDYA posted a 52-week range of $2.95-$19.97.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -90.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $21.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $14.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $414.64 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.51.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.30%, in contrast to 60.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s 10% Owner bought 2,531 shares at the rate of 13.32, making the entire transaction reach 33,704 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,667,420. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 22, Company’s 10% Owner bought 19,732 for 13.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 274,960. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,665,899 in total.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.83) by -$2.42. This company achieved a return on equity of -44.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -90.50% and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in the upcoming year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 23.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.90.

In the same vein, IDYA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.26, a figure that is expected to reach 1.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [IDEAYA Biosciences Inc., IDYA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.39 million was better the volume of 0.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 35.45% While, its Average True Range was 0.89.

Raw Stochastic average of IDEAYA Biosciences Inc. (IDYA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 43.62%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 19.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 55.88% that was lower than 76.97% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.