Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) volume hits 1.04 million: A New Opening for Investors

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) started the day on October 23, 2020, with a price decrease of -5.81% at $97.51. During the day, the stock rose to $104.18 and sunk to $95.91 before settling in for the price of $103.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MANH posted a 52-week range of $35.20-$106.17.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -16.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $96.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $82.15.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 3500 employees. It has generated 181,750 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,224. The stock had 6.08 Receivables turnover and 1.82 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +52.59, operating margin was +18.76 and Pretax Margin of +18.78.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 27, this organization’s Director sold 2,500 shares at the rate of 98.05, making the entire transaction reach 245,131 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,458. Preceding that transaction, on May 28, Company’s Sr. V.P. & Chief Legal Officer sold 4,000 for 89.95, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 359,808. This particular insider is now the holder of 35,103 in total.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.4 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.34) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +13.88 while generating a return on equity of 59.26. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.36 per share during the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -16.40% and is forecasted to reach 1.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $75.30, and its Beta score is 1.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 61.17.

In the same vein, MANH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.54 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.54 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.63% While, its Average True Range was 4.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 65.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.07% that was higher than 34.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.