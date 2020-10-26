MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) volume hits 3.24 million: A New Opening for Investors

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) open the trading on October 23, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 3.14% to $10.52. During the day, the stock rose to $10.57 and sunk to $10.17 before settling in for the price of $10.20 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTG posted a 52-week range of $4.34-$15.24.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.20%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $338.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $332.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.45 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.28.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 724 employees. It has generated 1,676,764 per worker during the last fiscal year. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was +74.19 and Pretax Margin of +69.85.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry. MGIC Investment Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 14, this organization’s Director bought 8,000 shares at the rate of 8.49, making the entire transaction reach 67,901 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 37,989. Preceding that transaction, on May 19, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 7.09, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 35,465. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,000 in total.

MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.14) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +55.50 while generating a return on equity of 17.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.53 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -1.26% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.41. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.30, and its Beta score is 1.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.06.

In the same vein, MTG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG)

[MGIC Investment Corporation, MTG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 36.89% While, its Average True Range was 0.40.

Raw Stochastic average of MGIC Investment Corporation (MTG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 91.88%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 39.77% that was lower than 47.43% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.