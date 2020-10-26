Tengasco Inc. (TGC) volume hits 1.08 million: A New Opening for Investors

Tengasco Inc. (AMEX: TGC) started the day on October 23, 2020, with a price decrease of -20.28% at $0.94. During the day, the stock rose to $1.06 and sunk to $0.93 before settling in for the price of $1.18 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TGC posted a 52-week range of $0.37-$4.36.

The Energy sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -18.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -198.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $10.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $10.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.60 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.9159, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6554.

Tengasco Inc. (TGC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. Tengasco Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.80%, in contrast to 52.90% institutional ownership.

Tengasco Inc. (TGC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tengasco Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -198.40%.

Tengasco Inc. (AMEX: TGC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tengasco Inc. (TGC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 6.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.23.

In the same vein, TGC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.13.

Technical Analysis of Tengasco Inc. (TGC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Tengasco Inc. (AMEX: TGC), its last 5-days Average volume was 14.39 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.39 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.18% While, its Average True Range was 0.4213.

Raw Stochastic average of Tengasco Inc. (TGC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 220.63% that was higher than 121.45% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.