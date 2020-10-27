A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with NIO Limited (NIO) as it 5-day change was -5.86%

NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) flaunted slowness of -4.23% at $26.01, as the Stock market unbolted on October 26, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $27.35 and sunk to $25.46 before settling in for the price of $27.16 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NIO posted a 52-week range of $1.36-$29.40.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 51.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.05 billion, simultaneously with a float of $944.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.72 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $20.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.54.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7442 employees. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -21.98, operating margin was -141.59 and Pretax Margin of -143.43.

NIO Limited (NIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the NIO Limited industry. NIO Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.72%, in contrast to 39.20% institutional ownership.

NIO Limited (NIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at -$0.27) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -145.86 while generating a return on equity of -3,612.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

NIO Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 51.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year.

NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for NIO Limited (NIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 24.41.

In the same vein, NIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of NIO Limited (NIO)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [NIO Limited, NIO]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 90.6 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.82% While, its Average True Range was 1.55.

Raw Stochastic average of NIO Limited (NIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.80%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 60.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 91.11% that was lower than 99.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.