Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) 14-day ATR is 0.16: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) started the day on October 26, 2020, with a price decrease of -4.01% at $2.87. During the day, the stock rose to $3.00 and sunk to $2.85 before settling in for the price of $2.99 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AGRX posted a 52-week range of $0.35-$4.77.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 34.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $87.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $67.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $252.24 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.80.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic Industry. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 50.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 28, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 9,000 shares at the rate of 2.85, making the entire transaction reach 25,650 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 106,306. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13, Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,000,000 for 1.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,750,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,919,925 in total.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -56.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 34.70% and is forecasted to reach -0.47 in the upcoming year.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 13.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.16.

In the same vein, AGRX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.41, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGRX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.68 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.71% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.98% that was lower than 65.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.