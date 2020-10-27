Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.57

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) open the trading on October 26, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -6.81% to $8.89. During the day, the stock rose to $9.43 and sunk to $8.77 before settling in for the price of $9.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATEC posted a 52-week range of $2.19-$11.38.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -6.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.69 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $676.97 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.54.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 227 employees. It has generated 499,678 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -250,670. The stock had 7.18 Receivables turnover and 0.73 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +61.73, operating margin was -34.09 and Pretax Margin of -50.38.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.30%, in contrast to 38.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 12, this organization’s EVP, Sales sold 89,999 shares at the rate of 9.47, making the entire transaction reach 852,291 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 571,840. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 08, Company’s EVP, People/Culture & GC sold 62,731 for 8.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 540,579. This particular insider is now the holder of 985,361 in total.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.29) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of -50.17 while generating a return on equity of -96.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.00% and is forecasted to reach -0.72 in the upcoming year.

Alphatec Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ATEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.58.

In the same vein, ATEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.12, a figure that is expected to reach -0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

[Alphatec Holdings Inc., ATEC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.20% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 46.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 138.48% that was higher than 80.15% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.