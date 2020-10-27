BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Open at price of $2.92: A Brand-New Opportunity for Investors

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) flaunted slowness of -39.64% at $3.03, as the Stock market unbolted on October 26, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $3.60 and sunk to $2.81 before settling in for the price of $5.02 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BSGM posted a 52-week range of $2.36-$12.43.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 6.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $26.54 million, simultaneously with a float of $23.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $89.75 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.75.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the BioSig Technologies Inc. industry. BioSig Technologies Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.20%, in contrast to 19.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 29, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 4,000 shares at the rate of 9.26, making the entire transaction reach 37,020 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,282,758. Preceding that transaction, on May 28, Company’s Director bought 1,000 for 10.49, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,489. This particular insider is now the holder of 107,944 in total.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less the consensus figure (set at -$0.54) by -$0.18. This company achieved a return on equity of -449.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

BioSig Technologies Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year.

BioSig Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.50. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.61.

In the same vein, BSGM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.10, a figure that is expected to reach -0.45 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [BioSig Technologies Inc., BSGM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.68 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of BioSig Technologies Inc. (BSGM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.35%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 211.28% that was higher than 132.75% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.