Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) return on Assets touches 6.09: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Zach King
Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) started the day on October 26, 2020, with a price decrease of -8.36% at $3.40. During the day, the stock rose to $3.455 and sunk to $3.15 before settling in for the price of $3.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVE posted a 52-week range of $1.41-$10.52.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 0.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 175.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.23 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.02 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.84.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2361 workers. It has generated 8,547,649 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 929,267. The stock had 17.26 Receivables turnover and 0.56 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.53, operating margin was +8.79 and Pretax Margin of +6.92.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Oil & Gas Integrated Industry. Cenovus Energy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 73.10% institutional ownership.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2017, the organization reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.08) by $0.48. This company achieved a net margin of +10.87 while generating a return on equity of 11.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 175.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.21 in the upcoming year.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.23. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 9.99.

In the same vein, CVE’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.07, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.21 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVE), its last 5-days Average volume was 9.92 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 7.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 31.07% While, its Average True Range was 0.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 23.58% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.92% that was lower than 57.20% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

