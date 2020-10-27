Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Moves -6.97% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on October 26, 2020, Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) started slowly as it slid -6.97% to $7.88. During the day, the stock rose to $8.38 and sunk to $7.60 before settling in for the price of $8.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KODK posted a 52-week range of $1.50-$60.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -10.10% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -280.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $75.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.17 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $595.57 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.85.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 4922 workers. It has generated 252,336 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -18,488. The stock had 5.56 Receivables turnover and 0.85 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +14.65, operating margin was -5.31 and Pretax Margin of -4.83.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Eastman Kodak Company’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.20%, in contrast to 32.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 23, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 2.22, making the entire transaction reach 11,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 116,368. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 23, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 46,737 for 2.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 103,756. This particular insider is now the holder of 650,000 in total.

Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -7.33 while generating a return on equity of -40.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Eastman Kodak Company’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -280.10%. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -12.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE: KODK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Eastman Kodak Company (KODK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.87. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53.

In the same vein, KODK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -4.82.

Technical Analysis of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Eastman Kodak Company, KODK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.96 million was lower the volume of 10.9 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.35% While, its Average True Range was 0.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.14%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 68.14% that was lower than 337.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.