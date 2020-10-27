Flex Ltd. (FLEX) average volume reaches $3.90M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 26, 2020, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.59% to $14.10. During the day, the stock rose to $14.52 and sunk to $13.88 before settling in for the price of $14.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLEX posted a 52-week range of $5.36-$15.61.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -1.50% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -30.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $497.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $497.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $10.75.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Electronic Components industry. Flex Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.90%, in contrast to 99.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 30, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,904 shares at the rate of 10.19, making the entire transaction reach 19,410 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 167,087. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 30, Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 12,085 for 10.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 123,255. This particular insider is now the holder of 636,907 in total.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flex Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 12.43% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -30.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flex Ltd. (FLEX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $74.58, and its Beta score is 1.80. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.29.

In the same vein, FLEX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.19, a figure that is expected to reach 0.27 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flex Ltd. (FLEX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Flex Ltd., FLEX]. Its last 5-days volume of 8.89 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.93 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.96% While, its Average True Range was 0.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Flex Ltd. (FLEX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 59.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 56.98% that was higher than 43.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.