GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $8.98: Right on the Precipice

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) started the day on October 26, 2020, with a price increase of 12.50% at $3.42. During the day, the stock rose to $4.40 and sunk to $3.20 before settling in for the price of $3.04 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOVX posted a 52-week range of $2.30-$92.00.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 5.90% over the last 5 years. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $0.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $0.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $5.84, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.98.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 8 workers. It has generated 195,983 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -395,105. The stock had 12.35 Receivables turnover and 2.12 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks operating margin was -201.76 and Pretax Margin of -201.60.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. GeoVax Labs Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.90%, in contrast to 12.10% institutional ownership.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2019, the organization reported -$40,400 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$39,200) by -$1,200. This company achieved a net margin of -201.60. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.56. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.75.

In the same vein, GOVX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -8.81.

Technical Analysis of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GeoVax Labs Inc. (NASDAQ: GOVX), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.68 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.85% While, its Average True Range was 0.52.

Raw Stochastic average of GeoVax Labs Inc. (GOVX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 2.62%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 40.96% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 124.54% that was lower than 209.18% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.