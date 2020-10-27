Li Auto Inc. (LI) 14-day ATR is 1.25: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

By Sana Meer
Analyst Insights

As on October 26, 2020, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.70% to $19.08. During the day, the stock rose to $19.26 and sunk to $18.30 before settling in for the price of $18.40 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LI posted a 52-week range of $14.31-$24.48.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -119.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $862.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.53.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 2628 employees. It has generated 15,660 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -133,149. The stock had 0.32 Receivables turnover and 0.04 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -34.25, operating margin was -647.24 and Pretax Margin of -793.04.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -850.27 while generating a return on equity of -65.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Li Auto Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -119.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in the upcoming year.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Li Auto Inc. (LI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.00. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.25. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 96.83.

Technical Analysis of Li Auto Inc. (LI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Li Auto Inc., LI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.33 million was lower the volume of 8.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.89% While, its Average True Range was 1.31.

