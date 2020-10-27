Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) last month volatility was 14.12%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) open the trading on October 26, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 39.50% to $4.53. During the day, the stock rose to $5.88 and sunk to $4.01 before settling in for the price of $3.25 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LLIT posted a 52-week range of $2.56-$27.04.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -32.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 50.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $17.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $13.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $150.62 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.35, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.82.

It is imperative to bring your focus towards the efficiency factor of the conglomerate that has a total of 28 employees. It has generated 13,695 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -158,964. The stock had 0.89 Receivables turnover and 0.10 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was -130.16, operating margin was -991.60 and Pretax Margin of -1160.75.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Lianluo Smart Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 52.90%, in contrast to 1.40% institutional ownership.

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -1160.75 while generating a return on equity of -487.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lianluo Smart Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 50.60%.

Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 376.56.

In the same vein, LLIT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25.

Technical Analysis of Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT)

[Lianluo Smart Limited, LLIT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 32.50% While, its Average True Range was 0.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 42.32%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 52.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 171.49% that was higher than 109.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.