The key reasons why Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) is -30.99% away from 52-week high?

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) started the day on October 26, 2020, with a price increase of 14.01% at $2.36. During the day, the stock rose to $2.38 and sunk to $1.89 before settling in for the price of $2.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DOGZ posted a 52-week range of $0.78-$3.42.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -75.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $25.91 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $47.53 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.20, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.20.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Dogness (International) Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -75.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.40. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 5.94.

In the same vein, DOGZ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.06, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ: DOGZ), its last 5-days Average volume was 8.02 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.23 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 51.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.39.

Raw Stochastic average of Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 55.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 55.46% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 231.53% that was higher than 119.90% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.