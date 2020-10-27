Weidai Ltd. (WEI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.47M

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) open the trading on October 26, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -8.42% to $1.74. During the day, the stock rose to $2.00 and sunk to $1.66 before settling in for the price of $1.90 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WEI posted a 52-week range of $0.73-$6.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -54.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $70.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $157.42 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2064, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5255.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 6970 number of employees on its payroll. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +57.77, operating margin was +6.10 and Pretax Margin of +10.81.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 12/30/2019 suggests? It has posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $0.22) by -$0.38. This company achieved a net margin of +7.44 while generating a return on equity of 11.33. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Weidai Ltd.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -54.50%.

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Weidai Ltd. (WEI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.31.

In the same vein, WEI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.54.

Technical Analysis of Weidai Ltd. (WEI)

[Weidai Ltd., WEI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.7684.

Raw Stochastic average of Weidai Ltd. (WEI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 21.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 820.73% that was higher than 332.53% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.