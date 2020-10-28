A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) as it 5-day change was -2.75%

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) flaunted slowness of -3.25% at $22.63, as the Stock market unbolted on October 27, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $23.59 and sunk to $22.63 before settling in for the price of $23.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VICI posted a 52-week range of $9.85-$28.75.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $533.67 million, simultaneously with a float of $532.63 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.97 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.44.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the VICI Properties Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s Director bought 5,000 shares at the rate of 25.50, making the entire transaction reach 127,500 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 95,784. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 14, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 24.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 123,950. This particular insider is now the holder of 90,784 in total.

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.36) by $0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.77 in the upcoming year.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for VICI Properties Inc. (VICI). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.67. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 12.30.

In the same vein, VICI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [VICI Properties Inc., VICI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.23 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.95% While, its Average True Range was 0.66.

Raw Stochastic average of VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.72% that was lower than 33.28% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.