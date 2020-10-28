Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) volume hits 155.82 million: A New Opening for Investors

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) started the day on October 27, 2020, with a price decrease of -4.07% at $78.88. During the day, the stock rose to $82.37 and sunk to $77.57 before settling in for the price of $82.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMD posted a 52-week range of $32.03-$94.28.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.17 billion, simultaneously with a float of $1.17 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $89.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $81.98, while the 200-day Moving Average is $61.35.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 11400 employees. It has generated 590,439 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 29,912. The stock had 4.30 Receivables turnover and 1.27 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.62, operating margin was +8.75 and Pretax Margin of +5.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.60%, in contrast to 74.50% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 19, this organization’s SVP & GM DESG sold 75,000 shares at the rate of 83.87, making the entire transaction reach 6,290,286 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 676,245. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 15, Company’s Chief Technology Officer & EVP sold 43,000 for 84.17, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,619,223. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,422,329 in total.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.16) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +5.07 while generating a return on equity of 16.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.00% and is forecasted to reach 1.67 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 35.83% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.70% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $156.82, and its Beta score is 2.27. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 146.87.

In the same vein, AMD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.50, a figure that is expected to reach 0.35 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.67 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), its last 5-days Average volume was 69.42 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 65.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.13% While, its Average True Range was 3.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.42%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.12% that was lower than 58.12% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.