Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.98

Steve Mayer
Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) flaunted slowness of -0.77% at $26.89, as the Stock market unbolted on October 27, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $27.21 and sunk to $26.865 before settling in for the price of $27.10 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATUS posted a 52-week range of $15.95-$31.78.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 712.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $587.59 million, simultaneously with a float of $281.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $15.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $26.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.60.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Altice USA Inc. industry. Altice USA Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 63.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 03, this organization’s Director sold 3,300,000 shares at the rate of 28.07, making the entire transaction reach 92,631,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,069,305. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 02, Company’s President & COO sold 496,355 for 28.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,263,390. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,385,498 in total.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.15) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 712.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.31 in the upcoming year.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Altice USA Inc. (ATUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.68. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $87.59, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.60. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.53.

In the same vein, ATUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.31, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Altice USA Inc., ATUS]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 6.29 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 10.98% While, its Average True Range was 0.67.

Raw Stochastic average of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.68% that was lower than 30.59% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

Steve Mayer
Shaun Noe
Sana Meer
Zach King
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer
