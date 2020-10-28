Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 5.45 million

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) started the day on October 27, 2020, with a price decrease of -15.98% at $11.25. During the day, the stock rose to $12.79 and sunk to $11.21 before settling in for the price of $13.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AMKR posted a 52-week range of $5.40-$15.80.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $241.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $232.83 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.25.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 29650 employees. It has generated 136,683 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 4,077. The stock had 5.15 Receivables turnover and 0.88 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +16.03, operating margin was +5.67 and Pretax Margin of +3.94.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. Amkor Technology Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.40%, in contrast to 40.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 15, this organization’s CFO sold 4,500 shares at the rate of 12.57, making the entire transaction reach 56,565 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,219. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 15, Company’s President and CEO sold 15,000 for 12.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 188,700. This particular insider is now the holder of 375,000 in total.

Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +2.98 while generating a return on equity of 6.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.20% and is forecasted to reach 1.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.80% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.51. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.95, and its Beta score is 1.65. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.58. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.80.

In the same vein, AMKR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.31 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Amkor Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.3 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 1.37 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.48% While, its Average True Range was 0.60.

Raw Stochastic average of Amkor Technology Inc. (AMKR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.61%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 78.47% that was higher than 53.50% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.