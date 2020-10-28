Avinger Inc. (AVGR) EPS is poised to hit -0.11 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) started the day on October 27, 2020, with a price decrease of -4.83% at $0.27. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2817 and sunk to $0.2621 before settling in for the price of $0.28 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AVGR posted a 52-week range of $0.24-$1.63.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -4.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 90.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.3784, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.4560.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 81 employees. It has generated 112,728 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -240,123. The stock had 6.99 Receivables turnover and 0.38 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +31.40, operating margin was -212.01 and Pretax Margin of -213.01.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Devices Industry. Avinger Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 13.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 22, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 9,145 shares at the rate of 0.33, making the entire transaction reach 3,022 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 74,738. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 22, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 6,097 for 0.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,015. This particular insider is now the holder of 58,409 in total.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at -$0.2) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -213.01 while generating a return on equity of -237.85. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Avinger Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 90.50% and is forecasted to reach -0.36 in the upcoming year.

Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Avinger Inc. (AVGR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.64.

In the same vein, AVGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.93, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.36 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Avinger Inc. (AVGR)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Avinger Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.33 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.32 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 13.19% While, its Average True Range was 0.0192.

Raw Stochastic average of Avinger Inc. (AVGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 6.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 35.03% that was lower than 120.72% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.