Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) is predicted to post EPS of -0.51 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) started the day on October 27, 2020, with a price decrease of -70.90% at $1.56. During the day, the stock rose to $1.88 and sunk to $1.52 before settling in for the price of $5.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CATB posted a 52-week range of $2.74-$8.59.

Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $19.08 million, simultaneously with a float of $19.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $30.19 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.3808, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.9021.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.57%, in contrast to 52.40% institutional ownership.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.45) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -74.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.10% and is forecasted to reach -1.58 in the upcoming year.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.62.

In the same vein, CATB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.14, a figure that is expected to reach -0.51 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.69 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.34 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.21% While, its Average True Range was 0.7724.

Raw Stochastic average of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CATB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.57%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 0.75% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 497.68% that was higher than 214.01% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.