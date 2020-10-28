Evergy Inc. (EVRG) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 0.43

As on October 27, 2020, Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.26% to $56.39. During the day, the stock rose to $57.20 and sunk to $55.351 before settling in for the price of $55.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVRG posted a 52-week range of $42.01-$76.57.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 14.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $226.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.84 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $52.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.50.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Evergy Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 84.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 18, this organization’s EVP – CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 58.13, making the entire transaction reach 232,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,526. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 31, Company’s EVP – CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER sold 2,000 for 58.26, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 116,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,011 in total.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.68) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

Evergy Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.60% and is forecasted to reach 3.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 3.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Evergy Inc. (NYSE: EVRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evergy Inc. (EVRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.64, and its Beta score is 0.43. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.56.

In the same vein, EVRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.73, a figure that is expected to reach 1.57 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evergy Inc. (EVRG)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Evergy Inc., EVRG], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.72 million was lower the volume of 2.39 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.30% While, its Average True Range was 1.25.

Raw Stochastic average of Evergy Inc. (EVRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.25%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 84.16% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.13% that was lower than 30.37% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.