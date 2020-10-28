F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) Moves 8.51% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) established initial surge of 8.51% at $136.26, as the Stock market unbolted on October 27, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $139.79 and sunk to $130.6601 before settling in for the price of $125.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FFIV posted a 52-week range of $79.78-$156.36.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 5.30% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -7.60%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $60.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $60.95 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $127.03, while the 200-day Moving Average is $130.04.

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the F5 Networks Inc. industry. F5 Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 99.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 19, this organization’s EVP, Chief Technology Officer sold 718 shares at the rate of 132.94, making the entire transaction reach 95,451 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 3,536. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 05, Company’s EVP and Chief HR Officer sold 257 for 125.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 32,125. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,653 in total.

F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $2.04) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -7.60% and is forecasted to reach 9.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.84% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

F5 Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: FFIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.12. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.59, and its Beta score is 1.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.28.

In the same vein, FFIV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 5.33, a figure that is expected to reach 2.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [F5 Networks Inc., FFIV]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.85 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.66% While, its Average True Range was 4.75.

Raw Stochastic average of F5 Networks Inc. (FFIV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 40.32% that was higher than 34.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.