Pay Attention to this Trade Activity as Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) last week performance was -4.16%

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) open the trading on October 27, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -2.66% to $0.53. During the day, the stock rose to $0.55 and sunk to $0.5151 before settling in for the price of $0.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BNGO posted a 52-week range of $0.25-$1.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $144.65 million, simultaneously with a float of $136.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $74.45 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5939, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6367.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.41%, in contrast to 2.90% institutional ownership.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.09) by $0. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.20% and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in the upcoming year.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.86.

In the same vein, BNGO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO)

[Bionano Genomics Inc., BNGO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.0324.

Raw Stochastic average of Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.68%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 26.90% that was lower than 96.77% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

