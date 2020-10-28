Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) average volume reaches $860.41K: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 27, 2020, Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) set off with pace as it heaved 9.55% to $25.36. During the day, the stock rose to $25.52 and sunk to $23.2001 before settling in for the price of $23.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SHOO posted a 52-week range of $16.38-$44.79.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 6.00% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $76.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.18 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.00, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.36.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 2500 workers. It has generated 446,789 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 35,328. The stock had 6.86 Receivables turnover and 1.48 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +37.14, operating margin was +10.62 and Pretax Margin of +10.14.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry. Steven Madden Ltd.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 97.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 15, this organization’s President sold 6,400 shares at the rate of 44.19, making the entire transaction reach 282,816 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 144,876. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 05, Company’s Director sold 3,393 for 42.63, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 144,644. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,652 in total.

Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.27) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +7.91 while generating a return on equity of 17.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Ltd.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Steven Madden Ltd. (NASDAQ: SHOO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 1.09. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $61.55, and its Beta score is 1.17. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.21.

In the same vein, SHOO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.41, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Steven Madden Ltd., SHOO]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.11 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.87 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 81.46% While, its Average True Range was 1.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.70%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 96.79% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 54.62% that was higher than 45.74% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.