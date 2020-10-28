Unisys Corporation (UIS) 14-day ATR is 0.49: This Stock is Set to Soar Above its Peers

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) open the trading on October 27, 2020, with great promise as it jumped 4.70% to $12.48. During the day, the stock rose to $13.065 and sunk to $12.42 before settling in for the price of $11.92 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, UIS posted a 52-week range of $8.22-$18.13.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of -2.60% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -129.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $61.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $776.63 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.89.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Information Technology Services industry. Unisys Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.40%, in contrast to 98.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 05, this organization’s Senior Vice President sold 1,500 shares at the rate of 12.63, making the entire transaction reach 18,949 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,450. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 03, Company’s Senior Vice President sold 1,500 for 11.99, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 17,985. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,950 in total.

Unisys Corporation (UIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) not meeting the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at -$0.07) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.48 per share during the current fiscal year.

Unisys Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -129.90% and is forecasted to reach 1.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Unisys Corporation (UIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.32.

In the same vein, UIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.46, a figure that is expected to reach 0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Unisys Corporation (UIS)

[Unisys Corporation, UIS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.92% While, its Average True Range was 0.50.

Raw Stochastic average of Unisys Corporation (UIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 70.14%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 31.26% that was lower than 41.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.