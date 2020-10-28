Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) EPS growth this year is -28.80%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE: WDR) flaunted slowness of -1.45% at $16.32, as the Stock market unbolted on October 27, 2020. During the day, the stock rose to $17.17 and sunk to $16.27 before settling in for the price of $16.56 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, WDR posted a 52-week range of $9.87-$18.02.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -7.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -28.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $65.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.07 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.74.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. industry. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05, this organization’s Director sold 9,500 shares at the rate of 17.48, making the entire transaction reach 166,090 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 69,327.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2020, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better the consensus figure (set at $0.32) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -28.80% and is forecasted to reach 1.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -14.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (NYSE: WDR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.57. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.75, and its Beta score is 1.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.02. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 11.55.

In the same vein, WDR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.39, a figure that is expected to reach 0.42 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Waddell & Reed Financial Inc., WDR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.91% While, its Average True Range was 0.57.

Raw Stochastic average of Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. (WDR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 8.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 41.10% that was higher than 34.80% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.