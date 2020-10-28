Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) PE Ratio stood at $50.73: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on October 27, 2020, Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) got off with the flyer as it spiked 8.56% to $124.35. During the day, the stock rose to $130.40 and sunk to $122.57 before settling in for the price of $114.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XLNX posted a 52-week range of $67.68-$123.78.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 5.90%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $244.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $243.05 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.40 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $106.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $94.57.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry. Xilinx Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 88.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 04, this organization’s SVP, Central Engineering sold 2,968 shares at the rate of 105.12, making the entire transaction reach 311,996 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,903. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 27, Company’s Director sold 4,246 for 106.12, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 450,586. This particular insider is now the holder of 33,384 in total.

Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.56) by -$0.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -8.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.80% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ: XLNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xilinx Inc. (XLNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 4.44. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $50.73, and its Beta score is 0.94. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.89. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.30.

In the same vein, XLNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Xilinx Inc. (XLNX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Xilinx Inc., XLNX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 8.87 million was better the volume of 3.25 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.31% While, its Average True Range was 5.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.70%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 75.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 67.62% that was higher than 42.36% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.