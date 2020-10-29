A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Moves 7.49% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 28, 2020, A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) set off with pace as it heaved 7.49% to $7.18. During the day, the stock rose to $7.30 and sunk to $6.65 before settling in for the price of $6.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ATEN posted a 52-week range of $3.43-$9.21.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 3.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $78.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $62.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $559.61 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.34, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.93.

It is quite fundamental to gauge the extent of the productivity of the business which is accounted for 810 workers. It has generated 262,504 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -21,999. The stock had 3.95 Receivables turnover and 0.83 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +77.01, operating margin was -6.85 and Pretax Margin of -7.72.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. A10 Networks Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.90%, in contrast to 75.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 26, this organization’s VP Worldwide Marketing sold 3,000 shares at the rate of 7.03, making the entire transaction reach 21,090 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 144,158. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 24, Company’s VP Worldwide Marketing sold 3,000 for 6.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 19,965. This particular insider is now the holder of 147,158 in total.

A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -8.38 while generating a return on equity of -16.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.50 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE: ATEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $152.77, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.55. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.16.

In the same vein, ATEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.05, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.50 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN)

Going through the that latest performance of [A10 Networks Inc., ATEN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.87 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.6 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.56% While, its Average True Range was 0.31.

Raw Stochastic average of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 34.09%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 59.34% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.07% that was lower than 51.19% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.