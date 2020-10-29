Civeo Corporation (CVEO) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 3.78

As on October 28, 2020, Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) got off with the flyer as it spiked 26.41% to $0.79. During the day, the stock rose to $0.8794 and sunk to $0.6615 before settling in for the price of $0.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CVEO posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$1.54.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -11.00%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 27.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $169.81 million, simultaneously with a float of $134.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $137.67 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.7439, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7483.

If we measure the efficiency of the company that is accounted for 950 employees. It has generated 215,329 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -23,874. The stock had 6.22 Receivables turnover and 0.52 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +7.01, operating margin was -4.29 and Pretax Margin of -13.09.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Civeo Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.50%, in contrast to 60.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 22, this organization’s Director bought 183,190 shares at the rate of 0.63, making the entire transaction reach 115,410 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 991,989. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 19, Company’s Director bought 116,810 for 0.62, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 72,422. This particular insider is now the holder of 808,799 in total.

Civeo Corporation (CVEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.1) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -11.09 while generating a return on equity of -11.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

Civeo Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 27.20% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Civeo Corporation (CVEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.25. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.41.

In the same vein, CVEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.00, a figure that is expected to reach -0.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.09 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Civeo Corporation (CVEO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Civeo Corporation, CVEO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.27 million was better the volume of 0.68 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.51% While, its Average True Range was 0.0689.

Raw Stochastic average of Civeo Corporation (CVEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.59%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 68.47% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 103.83% that was higher than 102.34% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.