Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) EPS is poised to hit -0.21 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

By Steve Mayer
Markets

As on October 28, 2020, Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) started slowly as it slid -1.14% to $3.46. During the day, the stock rose to $3.46 and sunk to $3.28 before settling in for the price of $3.50 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CLNY posted a 52-week range of $1.33-$5.74.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 55.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -156.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $471.25 million, simultaneously with a float of $470.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.87, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.78.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Diversified industry. Colony Capital Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.70%, in contrast to 77.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 17, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 2.80, making the entire transaction reach 69,980 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 722,727. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 14, Company’s CEO & President bought 100,000 for 2.70, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 269,660. This particular insider is now the holder of 148,889 in total.

Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted -$4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$3.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

Colony Capital Inc.’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -156.30% and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in the upcoming year.

Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.78.

In the same vein, CLNY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -7.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.53 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Colony Capital Inc., CLNY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 11.32 million was better the volume of 6.21 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.67% While, its Average True Range was 0.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Colony Capital Inc. (CLNY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 95.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 30.17% that was lower than 70.17% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

