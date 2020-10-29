Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) return on Assets touches -26.75: These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

By Zach King
Top Picks

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 28, 2020, Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.62% to $0.53. During the day, the stock rose to $0.55 and sunk to $0.505 before settling in for the price of $0.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CSCW posted a 52-week range of $0.31-$2.63.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $54.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $5.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.50 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6540, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.7682.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 233 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 187,347 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was -61,753. The stock had 1.05 Receivables turnover and 0.81 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +10.44, operating margin was -20.19 and Pretax Margin of -32.96.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) Earnings and Revenue Records

This company achieved a net margin of -32.96 while generating a return on equity of -281.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.74.

Technical Analysis of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Color Star Technology Co. Ltd., CSCW]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.05 million was inferior to the volume of 2.53 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 42.24% While, its Average True Range was 0.0712.

Raw Stochastic average of Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. (CSCW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.78%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 14.90% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 116.12% that was lower than 164.51% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

