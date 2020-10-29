Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) PE Ratio stood at $51.22: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

As on October 28, 2020, Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) started slowly as it slid -0.11% to $88.26. During the day, the stock rose to $92.70 and sunk to $87.15 before settling in for the price of $88.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EEFT posted a 52-week range of $61.27-$167.64.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 10.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 44.80%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $52.24 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $94.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $103.43.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 7700 employees. It has generated 357,157 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 45,032. The stock had 6.14 Receivables turnover and 0.69 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +24.99, operating margin was +17.28 and Pretax Margin of +15.77.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.10%, in contrast to 95.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 11, this organization’s Director bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 100.13, making the entire transaction reach 200,260 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 43,305. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28, Company’s Exec VP and General Counsel sold 5,000 for 124.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 621,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,981 in total.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.37) by $0.41. This company achieved a net margin of +12.61 while generating a return on equity of 24.66. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 44.80% and is forecasted to reach 5.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Euronet Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.46. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $51.22, and its Beta score is 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.81. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.57.

In the same vein, EEFT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.72, a figure that is expected to reach 0.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Euronet Worldwide Inc., EEFT], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.68 million was better the volume of 0.62 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.75% While, its Average True Range was 3.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Euronet Worldwide Inc. (EEFT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 6.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 11.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 27.75% that was lower than 37.31% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.