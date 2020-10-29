Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) volume hits 1.63 million: A New Opening for Investors

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) started the day on October 28, 2020, with a price decrease of -1.43% at $338.90. During the day, the stock rose to $344.54 and sunk to $333.31 before settling in for the price of $343.83 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LRCX posted a 52-week range of $181.38-$387.70.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 13.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $145.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $144.73 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.74 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $339.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $307.61.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials Industry. Lam Research Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 89.00% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 22, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer & EVP sold 14,556 shares at the rate of 358.01, making the entire transaction reach 5,211,194 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 12, Company’s President and CEO sold 15,540 for 370.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,749,800. This particular insider is now the holder of 96,091 in total.

Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $4.05) by $0.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.20% and is forecasted to reach 24.81 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lam Research Corporation (LRCX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.80. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 10.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.41, and its Beta score is 1.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 37.64.

In the same vein, LRCX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 15.12, a figure that is expected to reach 5.64 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 24.81 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.48 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.31% While, its Average True Range was 10.64.

Raw Stochastic average of Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 23.25% that was lower than 38.64% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.