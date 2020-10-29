Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) is predicted to post EPS of 0.14 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) started the day on October 28, 2020, with a price increase of 3.62% at $19.76. During the day, the stock rose to $20.0999 and sunk to $18.75 before settling in for the price of $19.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VIVO posted a 52-week range of $5.51-$26.58.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 1.30%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -7.30%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $42.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.36 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $846.52 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.77, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.81.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 93.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 16, this organization’s Director bought 1,550 shares at the rate of 6.02, making the entire transaction reach 9,331 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 5,717. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 30,000 for 5.78, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 173,541. This particular insider is now the holder of 238,324 in total.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.23) by $0.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.10% and is forecasted to reach 0.95 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -7.30% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.47, and its Beta score is 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.52. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.51.

In the same vein, VIVO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.02, a figure that is expected to reach 0.14 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVO), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 0.74 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.00% While, its Average True Range was 0.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Meridian Bioscience Inc. (VIVO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 87.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 45.18% that was lower than 68.81% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.