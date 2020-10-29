Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $2.95: Right on the Precipice

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on October 28, 2020, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) set off with pace as it heaved 16.92% to $2.35. During the day, the stock rose to $2.50 and sunk to $1.87 before settling in for the price of $2.01 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PHIO posted a 52-week range of $1.60-$18.15.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 66.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $4.97 million, simultaneously with a float of $4.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $13.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.95.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 5.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 19, this organization’s President & CEO bought 2,000 shares at the rate of 2.50, making the entire transaction reach 5,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 16,377.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) Earnings and Revenue Records

As on 6/29/2020, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.64) by $0.3. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 66.40% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ: PHIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.30. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.19.

In the same vein, PHIO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -11.97, a figure that is expected to reach -0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.60 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., PHIO]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.53 million was inferior to the volume of 0.66 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.37% While, its Average True Range was 0.21.

Raw Stochastic average of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 76.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 74.69% that was higher than 73.29% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.