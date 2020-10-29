Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) last month performance of 4.02% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) started the day on October 28, 2020, with a price decrease of -3.87% at $75.21. During the day, the stock rose to $76.83 and sunk to $74.51 before settling in for the price of $78.24 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, RJF posted a 52-week range of $54.21-$102.45.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 10.10% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $121.81 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.23 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $75.51, while the 200-day Moving Average is $74.42.

It is quite necessary to find out the efficiency of the corporate organization, which has 14200 number of employees on its payroll. It has generated 422,316 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 54,574. The stock had 1.66 Receivables turnover and 0.21 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +94.05, operating margin was +17.22 and Pretax Margin of +17.22.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. Raymond James Financial Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 75.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 09, this organization’s EVP, Gen Counsel, Secy sold 1,250 shares at the rate of 81.33, making the entire transaction reach 101,664 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,503. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 05, Company’s President sold 10,000 for 82.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 825,271. This particular insider is now the holder of 46,224 in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, surpassing the consensus estimate (set at $0.97) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +12.92 while generating a return on equity of 15.94. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Financial Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.00% and is forecasted to reach 5.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 2.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.16, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.26. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.41.

In the same vein, RJF’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 6.18, a figure that is expected to reach 1.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.6 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.01 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.36% While, its Average True Range was 2.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 59.03%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 29.00% that was lower than 33.33% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.