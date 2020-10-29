ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 1.77 million

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) open the trading on October 28, 2020, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.15% to $484.05. During the day, the stock rose to $489.92 and sunk to $480.15 before settling in for the price of $499.81 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NOW posted a 52-week range of $238.29-$533.37.

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 38.40%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 35.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 33.10%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $191.32 million, simultaneously with a float of $189.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $91.39 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $482.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $388.33.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Application industry. ServiceNow Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 94.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 15, this organization’s Director sold 28,600 shares at the rate of 515.38, making the entire transaction reach 14,739,732 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 60,400. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 12, Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 1,563 for 513.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 802,679. This particular insider is now the holder of 28,040 in total.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Earnings and Revenue Records

So, what does the last quarter earnings report of the company that was made public on 6/29/2020 suggests? It has posted $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) beating the forecaster’s viewpoint (set at $1.01) by $0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 33.10% and is forecasted to reach 5.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 27.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 35.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 14.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $132.18, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 23.11. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 80.91.

In the same vein, NOW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.66, a figure that is expected to reach 1.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

[ServiceNow Inc., NOW] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 15.82% While, its Average True Range was 15.34.

Raw Stochastic average of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 69.27%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 24.19% that was lower than 35.82% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.