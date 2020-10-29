Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.12

As on October 28, 2020, Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) started slowly as it slid -1.05% to $86.90. During the day, the stock rose to $87.72 and sunk to $84.775 before settling in for the price of $87.82 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TPX posted a 52-week range of $22.00-$100.39.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 0.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.50%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $51.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $50.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.49 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $88.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.26.

While finding the extent of efficiency of the company that is accounted for 7400 employees. It has generated 419,730 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 25,797. The stock had 8.96 Receivables turnover and 1.08 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +42.70, operating margin was +11.81 and Pretax Margin of +8.55.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances industry. Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 97.60% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15, this organization’s EVP, Global Operations sold 6,083 shares at the rate of 95.00, making the entire transaction reach 577,885 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 24,790. Preceding that transaction, on May 11, Company’s Director sold 106,893 for 54.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 5,876,571. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,169,425 in total.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2020, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0) by $0.68. This company achieved a net margin of +6.15 while generating a return on equity of 66.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 70.30% and is forecasted to reach 6.97 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.50% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE: TPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.70. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 3.14. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.26, and its Beta score is 2.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.41. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.19.

In the same vein, TPX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.74, a figure that is expected to reach 2.19 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tempur Sealy International Inc., TPX], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.76 million was lower the volume of 0.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.49% While, its Average True Range was 3.09.

Raw Stochastic average of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.89%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 18.41% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 25.64% that was lower than 35.89% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.