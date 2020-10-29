The key reasons why Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) is -23.03% away from 52-week high?

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) started the day on October 28, 2020, with a price increase of 0.05% at $20.94. During the day, the stock rose to $21.42 and sunk to $19.77 before settling in for the price of $20.93 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SC posted a 52-week range of $9.74-$27.20.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 6.70%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.00%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 12.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $319.77 million, simultaneously with a float of $69.74 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.69.

Let’s gauge the efficiency of the firm, which has a total of 5175 employees. It has generated 1,534,745 per worker during the last fiscal year. Meanwhile, its income per employee was 192,149. The stock had 0.28 Receivables turnover and 0.16 Total Asset turnover. For the Profitability, stocks gross margin was +76.55, operating margin was +17.05 and Pretax Margin of +17.05.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Credit Services Industry. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 26.90% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 31, this organization’s Chief Risk Officer sold 6,683 shares at the rate of 18.23, making the entire transaction reach 121,858 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,091. Preceding that transaction, on May 15, Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 21,243 for 14.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 308,576. This particular insider is now the holder of 65,763 in total.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +12.52 while generating a return on equity of 13.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 12.70% and is forecasted to reach 1.72 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.00% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC). The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.76. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.61, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 1.85.

In the same vein, SC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.79, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.72 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SC), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.59 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.21 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.22% While, its Average True Range was 0.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 87.21%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 65.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 21.37% that was lower than 42.65% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.