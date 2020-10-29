Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) went up 29.88% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

By Shaun Noe
Company News

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) started the day on October 28, 2020, with a price increase of 29.88% at $0.17. During the day, the stock rose to $0.2507 and sunk to $0.14 before settling in for the price of $0.13 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TTNP posted a 52-week range of $0.11-$0.55.

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of -0.20% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 3.20%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $94.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $88.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.1835, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.2565.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.30%, in contrast to 10.60% institutional ownership.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Earnings and Revenue Records

In the latest quarterly report released, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2020, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the three months, lower than the consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.15 in the upcoming year.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.60. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.02. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.87.

In the same vein, TTNP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP), its last 5-days Average volume was 67.4 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 12.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 44.06% While, its Average True Range was 0.0275.

Raw Stochastic average of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 38.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 159.41% that was higher than 100.11% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

