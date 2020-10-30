Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) volume hits 31.44 million: A New Opening for Investors

By Zach King
Top Picks

As on October 29, 2020, Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) got off with the flyer as it spiked 5.53% to $12.98. During the day, the stock rose to $13.09 and sunk to $12.11 before settling in for the price of $12.30 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CCL posted a 52-week range of $7.80-$51.94.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.60% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $775.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $627.14 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $15.44, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.75.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Travel Services industry. Carnival Corporation & Plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 54.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 14, this organization’s Director bought 10,000 shares at the rate of 14.05, making the entire transaction reach 140,497 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,792. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 06, Company’s Director bought 1,250,000 for 8.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,375,352 in total.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) Earnings and Revenue Records

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 8/30/2020, the company posted -$2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$2.2) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -2.70% and is forecasted to reach -3.97 in the upcoming year.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE: CCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.90. The Stock has managed to achieve an average true range (ATR) of 0.79. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.06.

In the same vein, CCL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -10.28, a figure that is expected to reach -1.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -3.97 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Carnival Corporation & Plc, CCL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 38.07 million was lower the volume of 42.98 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.14% While, its Average True Range was 0.82.

Raw Stochastic average of Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 8.40%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 25.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 76.08% that was higher than 75.91% volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.

